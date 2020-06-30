13820 Crosstie Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply Very nice home in established neighborhood! Recently renovated Kitchen with updated appliances and corian counter tops. Freshly painted through out. Laminate flooring on the main level with open floor plan. Two bedrooms are on the 2nd level with private master bedroom on top floor fully carpeted. Within eye sight of community swimming pool and playground. Small pet allowed under 40lbs. Very good school distract and in walking distance to Ronald McNair Elementary School. Great location to I-270, ICC - 200 and within minutes to Butlers Orchard and Lancaster Dutch Market.