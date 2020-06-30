All apartments in Germantown
13820 Crosstie Drive

Location

13820 Crosstie Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply Very nice home in established neighborhood! Recently renovated Kitchen with updated appliances and corian counter tops. Freshly painted through out. Laminate flooring on the main level with open floor plan. Two bedrooms are on the 2nd level with private master bedroom on top floor fully carpeted. Within eye sight of community swimming pool and playground. Small pet allowed under 40lbs. Very good school distract and in walking distance to Ronald McNair Elementary School. Great location to I-270, ICC - 200 and within minutes to Butlers Orchard and Lancaster Dutch Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13820 Crosstie Drive have any available units?
13820 Crosstie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13820 Crosstie Drive have?
Some of 13820 Crosstie Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13820 Crosstie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13820 Crosstie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13820 Crosstie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13820 Crosstie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13820 Crosstie Drive offer parking?
No, 13820 Crosstie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13820 Crosstie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13820 Crosstie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13820 Crosstie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13820 Crosstie Drive has a pool.
Does 13820 Crosstie Drive have accessible units?
No, 13820 Crosstie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13820 Crosstie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13820 Crosstie Drive has units with dishwashers.

