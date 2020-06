Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

This is a professionally renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with upstairs loft. The condo offers new granite counters in the kitchen, tiled back splash, (stainless steel appliances are on order), tile, new floors, and fresh paint. This condo comes with washer and dryer in the unit. This community offers plenty of parking, playgrounds, trails,pools and is conveniently located to 270, shopping, restaurants and more. Pets must be <25 lbs.