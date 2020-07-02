13010 CHERRY BEND TER

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room

Location! Location! Location! Right in the heart of Germantown, and only minutes of I-270 and the Germantown MARC station. This lovely 3 bedroom townhome has it all! Surrounded by trails, parks, indoor swim center, soccerplex, a community library, a movie theater and a multitude of restaurants to choose from, all within 3 miles! As soon as you step into this cozy home, you KNOW it has been loved! The owners have maintained it like new. The top level has a large master bedroom with a large closet and private bath. The two other bedrooms have individual closets and share a sizeable bathroom. The layout of the main level allows for easy entertaining. Enjoy the amply sized basement with a wood-burning fireplace and an independent exit to a fenced yard for privacy. The laundry area with washer, dryer, and space for storage complete the basement. There is one assigned parking space in front for your convenience and owner receives one permit for additional parking. Available now!