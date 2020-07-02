All apartments in Germantown
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

13010 CHERRY BEND TER

13010 Cherry Bend Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13010 Cherry Bend Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Location! Location! Location! Right in the heart of Germantown, and only minutes of I-270 and the Germantown MARC station. This lovely 3 bedroom townhome has it all! Surrounded by trails, parks, indoor swim center, soccerplex, a community library, a movie theater and a multitude of restaurants to choose from, all within 3 miles! As soon as you step into this cozy home, you KNOW it has been loved! The owners have maintained it like new. The top level has a large master bedroom with a large closet and private bath. The two other bedrooms have individual closets and share a sizeable bathroom. The layout of the main level allows for easy entertaining. Enjoy the amply sized basement with a wood-burning fireplace and an independent exit to a fenced yard for privacy. The laundry area with washer, dryer, and space for storage complete the basement. There is one assigned parking space in front for your convenience and owner receives one permit for additional parking. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 CHERRY BEND TER have any available units?
13010 CHERRY BEND TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13010 CHERRY BEND TER have?
Some of 13010 CHERRY BEND TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13010 CHERRY BEND TER currently offering any rent specials?
13010 CHERRY BEND TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 CHERRY BEND TER pet-friendly?
No, 13010 CHERRY BEND TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13010 CHERRY BEND TER offer parking?
Yes, 13010 CHERRY BEND TER offers parking.
Does 13010 CHERRY BEND TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13010 CHERRY BEND TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 CHERRY BEND TER have a pool?
Yes, 13010 CHERRY BEND TER has a pool.
Does 13010 CHERRY BEND TER have accessible units?
No, 13010 CHERRY BEND TER does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 CHERRY BEND TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13010 CHERRY BEND TER has units with dishwashers.

