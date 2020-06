Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool

2yr + lease available. Newly Refinished kitchen

Walkout basement- bedroom with full bath

Close to schools, kids play area, shopping, bus, Beltway.. Available Community swimming pool, 2 assigned parking spaces

Tenant occupied- DoNot walk-in, see anytime with appointment only -

Section 8 - must be prequalified, be in possession of vouchers.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/germantown-md?lid=12533223



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5115594)