12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-bed, 2/2-bath townhouse ready for move-in! Must see gorgeous, high-end tile flooring in entry way and living area. Well-maintained with large eat-in kitchen featuring island, granite counters, and a balcony perfect for relaxing or play. Second floor laundry for convenience. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks! 1-car garage plus driveway and ample community parking. Great location - short distance to elementary school and several parks. Grocery and restaurants nearby, plus less than 10 minutes to Germantown Marc and bus station. No smoking, no pets. Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. $57 app fee per applicant.