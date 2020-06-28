All apartments in Germantown
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE

12827 Longford Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12827 Longford Glen Dr, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-bed, 2/2-bath townhouse ready for move-in! Must see gorgeous, high-end tile flooring in entry way and living area. Well-maintained with large eat-in kitchen featuring island, granite counters, and a balcony perfect for relaxing or play. Second floor laundry for convenience. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks! 1-car garage plus driveway and ample community parking. Great location - short distance to elementary school and several parks. Grocery and restaurants nearby, plus less than 10 minutes to Germantown Marc and bus station. No smoking, no pets. Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. $57 app fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12827 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
