Large End Unit on top level. Office or residential space over 1,120sf/gross (960sf/net) w many side windows. Plenty ofparking at rear. Convenient location in Midtown Kentlands. Walk to grocery stores, shops, banks and theaters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 364 MAIN STREET have any available units?
364 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.