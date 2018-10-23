Rent Calculator
Gaithersburg, MD
221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE
221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE
221 Lazy Hollow Drive
Location
221 Lazy Hollow Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! WITH GARAGE AND MANY PARKING SPOTS!! QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH POOL!! NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, HUGE FRIDGE, DECK, AND 3.5 BATHROOMS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
Amenities section
.
Is 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 LAZY HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
