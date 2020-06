Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

MOST UNIQUE, MOST LUXURIOUS, MOST PRIVATE, MOST SPECIAL ESTATE HOME LOWER UNIT RENTAL. This property is fully furnished & move-in ready now! Custom finishes throughout this amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, huge family room with den rental. Rental is most quiet, most scenic estate community in Fort Washington, MD. This property is just minutes away from MGM & National Harbor, 495/295 Interstate. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.