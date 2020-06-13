Apartment List
648 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD

Finding an apartment in Fort Washington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 7 at 02:47pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.

1 of 27

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
9706 TRAVERSE WAY
9706 Traverse Way, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2188 sqft
Fantastic home located near the National Harbor and the Tanger Outlets. Stone front, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the main level. Open floor plan, finished basement, and the house is painted with relaxing earth tone colors.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
25 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,326
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Huntington
40 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,004
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Del Ray
30 Units Available
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Hillcrest Heights
25 Units Available
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,303
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Braddock Road Metro
29 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,182
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Crystal City Shops
33 Units Available
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,589
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Del Ray
27 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,897
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
39 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Hybla Valley
163 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
17 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Groveton
23 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
56 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
City Guide for Fort Washington, MD

Fort Washington has been standing guard by our nation's capital since 1809.

Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Washington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fort Washington, MD

Finding an apartment in Fort Washington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

