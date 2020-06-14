/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:51 AM
161 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Del Ray
25 Units Available
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,374
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
56 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Ray
1 Unit Available
503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B
503 East Alexandria Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,750
Location location location!! Fully furnished spacious studio english basement with it's own private entrance, available for immediate move in!! The kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated, the carpet was recently replaced and the unit was just
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1102 Caskadilla Ln
1102 Caskadilla Lane, Accokeek, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
4000 sqft
Indian Head Naval Base, Nurse & Labtech LOFT - Property Id: 180967 This is a must see. This loft unit offers a special private location and lots of peace & quiet. It features a walk in closet and work out area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
791 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
609 S COLUMBUS STREET
609 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1155 sqft
Furnished, three story townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and fenced patio in the back.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE
331 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1072 sqft
Executive Turnkey Furnished Short Term Rental- Utilities And Internet Is Included In Rent. Available 5/4. Historic Townhouse Located In Vibrant Old Town Alexandria.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fairlington
1 Unit Available
1819 KENWOOD AVENUE
1819 Kenwood Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1204 sqft
Vacant and ready to show... Spectacular top floor condo in sought after Kingsgate community. Open floor plan, nine feet ceiling with custom moldings and three sided fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Washington
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nauck
22 Units Available
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,546
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crystal City Shops
49 Units Available
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,590
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Rosslyn
43 Units Available
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
47 Units Available
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,198
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,157
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Aurora Highlands
23 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,222
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Crystal City Shops
6 Units Available
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1068 sqft
Blocks from the Crystal City Metro station with views of downtown Washington D.C. On-site facilities include yoga room, fitness center, expansive private balconies, and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
44 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,379
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Fort Washington 1 BedroomsFort Washington 2 BedroomsFort Washington 3 BedroomsFort Washington Apartments with BalconyFort Washington Apartments with Garage
Fort Washington Apartments with GymFort Washington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Washington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA