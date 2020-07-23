Apartment List
MD
fort washington
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD

2 bedroom apartments in Fort Washington are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1008 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
17 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1140 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
157 Fleet Street
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
936 sqft
My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids). Experience a massage in front of the electronic fire place. Watch your favorite shows on a 50 inch smart TV.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE #PH07
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1159 sqft
MINIMUM LEASE IS 3 MONTHS Beautiful, luxurious, penthouse fully furnished w/upscale furniture and fully equipped. High security,great party room,exercise room and roof top pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
584 WILSON BRIDGE DR
584 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Really nice 2 bed, 1 bath condo that has been updated with new paint, new carpet, new bath, and new kitchen with updated stainless appliances. Unit has lovely balcony. All utilities are included in rent.

1 of 65

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
987 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
33 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
5 Units Available
Del Ray
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
832 sqft
The community's grand colonial-style buildings are situated amongst 19th and 20th-century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray neighborhood. We are only minutes from Downtown DC, Arlington, and many world-class museums that should not be missed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
71 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
12 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
38 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
$
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
164 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
981 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Northeast Alexandria
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
955 sqft
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
43 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
13 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
996 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
54 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
City Guide for Fort Washington, MD

Fort Washington has been standing guard by our nation's capital since 1809.

Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Washington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Fort Washington, MD

2 bedroom apartments in Fort Washington are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Fort Washington near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Fort Washington that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

