1 bedroom apartments
690 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
157 FLEET STREET
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Rest and relax in this beautiful National Harbor condo. This 1 BD/1 BA unit features huge floor to ceiling windows with a bright open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors thorough out living, dining, and kitchen area.
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,095
630 sqft
Beautiful 5th floor condominium with views of the community pool. This open floor plan receives a ton of natural light thanks in part to soaring windows, a juliet balcony and 9 foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Groveton
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
655 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$989
782 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
759 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
732 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
815 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Del Ray
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Braddock Road Metro
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Del Ray
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
701 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
745 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
