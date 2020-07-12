Apartment List
MD
fort washington
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 16 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**MOVE IN DATE SEPTEMBER 1ST** **This SF features 5 BR, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
403 TAURUS DR
403 Taurus Drive, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Split-level, huge back yard near the Marina, in Fort Washington /Tantallon South. Fnshd Basement,F/place, garage,huge shelved crawl space for storage. M/bdrm with F/bath in the quietest part of Fort Washington. Few miles from beltway or Nat.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
11701 LIVINGSTON RD #208
11701 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$2,600
Great looking doctors office on the grounds of Fort Washington Hospital. Office is turnkey and ready for an established doctors office or a great new office to start your growing business. Open parking and easy location.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
9807 BINYON COURT
9807 Binyon Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1392 sqft
Very nice detached brick house! Large Florida Room on main level- with separate Heat & AC units. Wood floors on main level. Large backyard. 4 BR, 3 BA, Huge Rec Room, laundry room, deck, covered patio. A very nice home.

1 of 11

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
12306 HORIZON CT
12306 Horizon Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Ready To Move In! Four bedroom/3 full bath Split-Foyer with a large backyard. New carpet, new windows, freshly painted...what more could you ask for! Conveniently located to Metro stops, shopping and National Harbor/MGM.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,783
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the fully amenitized One National Harbor Condominium. It is the flagship building of National Harbor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous LUXURY condominium, never lived in at The Haven! National Harbor premier condominion destination.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
500 RAMPART WAY
500 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2960 sqft
***Fully Furnished Only*** with Spectacular views of National Harbor, Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, MGM Casino & Resort, Washington Monument...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
157 Fleet Street
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1124 sqft
My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids). Experience a massage in front of the electronic fire place. Watch your favorite shows on a 50 inch smart TV.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,267
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
27 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
44 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
26 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
City Guide for Fort Washington, MD

Fort Washington has been standing guard by our nation's capital since 1809.

Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Washington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Washington, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

