studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
352 Studio Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
8 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11701 LIVINGSTON RD #208
11701 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$2,600
Great looking doctors office on the grounds of Fort Washington Hospital. Office is turnkey and ready for an established doctors office or a great new office to start your growing business. Open parking and easy location.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,771
630 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 AM
$
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,203
413 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,621
545 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
51 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,383
387 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
635 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 12:38 AM
14 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,748
550 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
40 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
41 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,806
572 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
38 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,153
502 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,635
544 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
18 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,933
561 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
$
49 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Northeast Alexandria
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,355
407 sqft
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Old Town North
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,094
565 sqft
Gables Old Town North embraces its historic setting and the community has become a choice for refined living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 AM
70 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
