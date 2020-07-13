/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
703 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 16 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.
1 of 27
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
9706 TRAVERSE WAY
9706 Traverse Way, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2188 sqft
Fantastic home located near the National Harbor and the Tanger Outlets. Stone front, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the main level. Open floor plan, finished basement, and the house is painted with relaxing earth tone colors.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,783
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
12 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,740
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
69 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
40 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
44 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
25 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
43 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,645
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
151 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
52 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,383
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Similar Pages
Fort Washington 3 BedroomsFort Washington Apartments with BalconyFort Washington Apartments with GarageFort Washington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Washington Cheap PlacesFort Washington Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA