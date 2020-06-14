Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Washington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
400 SWAN CREEK ROAD
400 Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Great property in a great location for rent in sought after golf course community near the National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and Top Golf.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
9807 BINYON COURT
9807 Binyon Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1392 sqft
Very nice detached brick house! Large Florida Room on main level- with separate Heat & AC units. Wood floors on main level. Large backyard. 4 BR, 3 BA, Huge Rec Room, laundry room, deck, covered patio. A very nice home.

1 of 27

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
9706 TRAVERSE WAY
9706 Traverse Way, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2188 sqft
Fantastic home located near the National Harbor and the Tanger Outlets. Stone front, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the main level. Open floor plan, finished basement, and the house is painted with relaxing earth tone colors.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Fort Hunt
1 Unit Available
8524 DOTER DRIVE
8524 Doter Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2156 sqft
****** JUST LISTED IN WAYNEWOOD!. ****** IMPORTANT: 2-Year Minimum Lease Required/3-Year Maximum. Available for Occupancy July 17, 2020. Only one very small dog considered on case-by-case basis.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
987 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
157 FLEET STREET
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rest and relax in this beautiful National Harbor condo. This 1 BD/1 BA unit features huge floor to ceiling windows with a bright open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors thorough out living, dining, and kitchen area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
15 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northeast Alexandria
18 Units Available
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,370
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,665
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
56 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
25 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,102
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
43 Units Available
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1149 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Huntington
52 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,733
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Del Ray
2 Units Available
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
832 sqft
The community's grand colonial-style buildings are situated amongst 19th and 20th-century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray neighborhood. We are only minutes from Downtown DC, Arlington, and many world-class museums that should not be missed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Hillcrest Heights
26 Units Available
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
City Guide for Fort Washington, MD

Fort Washington has been standing guard by our nation's capital since 1809.

Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Washington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Washington, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Washington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

