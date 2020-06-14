108 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD with hardwood floors

Fort Washington has been standing guard by our nation's capital since 1809.

Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!

