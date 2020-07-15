Apartment List
/
MD
/
fort washington
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

560 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD with garages

Fort Washington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**MOVE IN DATE SEPTEMBER 1ST** **This SF features 5 BR, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
403 TAURUS DR
403 Taurus Drive, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Split-level, huge back yard near the Marina, in Fort Washington /Tantallon South. Fnshd Basement,F/place, garage,huge shelved crawl space for storage. M/bdrm with F/bath in the quietest part of Fort Washington. Few miles from beltway or Nat.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
12 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,767
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,859
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 of 72

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE #PH07
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1159 sqft
MINIMUM LEASE IS 3 MONTHS Beautiful, luxurious, penthouse fully furnished w/upscale furniture and fully equipped. High security,great party room,exercise room and roof top pool.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous LUXURY, ULTRA-MODERN condominium, never lived in at The Haven! National Harbor premier condominion destination.

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
500 RAMPART WAY
500 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2960 sqft
***Fully Furnished Only*** with Spectacular views of National Harbor, Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, MGM Casino & Resort, Washington Monument...
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
Del Ray
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,812
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
23 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,649
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
29 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
17 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,661
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home  it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
20 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
41 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
19 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,630
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
37 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,806
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
37 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,193
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
City Guide for Fort Washington, MD

Fort Washington has been standing guard by our nation's capital since 1809.

Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Washington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Fort Washington, MD

Fort Washington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fort Washington 3 BedroomsFort Washington Apartments with BalconiesFort Washington Apartments with GaragesFort Washington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Washer-DryersFort Washington Cheap PlacesFort Washington Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Washington Pet Friendly PlacesFort Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MDSouth Laurel, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University