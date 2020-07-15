560 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD with garages
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 72
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 35
1 of 53
1 of 11
1 of 29
1 of 32
1 of 27
1 of 57
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 45
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 40
1 of 55
1 of 30
Fort Washington has been standing guard by our nation's capital since 1809.
Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!
Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Washington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Fort Washington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.