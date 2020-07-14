The Verona at Oakland Mills

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tosa Inu, Fila Brasiliero, Presa Canaarios, Dogo Argentino, Boerboel, Wolfdog, Neapolitan Mastiff, Bandog, American Bulldog, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Alaskan Malamute, Husky, German Shepherd, and Rottweiler.