Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Verona at Oakland Mills

9650 Whiteacre Rd · (410) 618-4139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 591411 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Verona at Oakland Mills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority.  In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.  If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype. 
Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!
Welcome to Verona at Oakland Mills, featuring apartments for rent in Columbia, Maryland, that offer the perfect balance of city convenience and tranquil suburban living. You will feel right at home in these newly renovated apartments, which feature brand new appliances, ceramic tile floors, and a full-size washer and dryer.This community offers natural beauty and modern convenience that are hard to match. You will have access to lovely courtyard views and spectacular conveniences that allow you the advantage of never leaving home. Feel free to relax in the many grassy areas of our on-site playground. Also take advantage of convenient features such as parcel pick up, package receiving, and fax and copier service. Your pets are, of course, welcome to come along as well.Take advantage of our various one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans offering all the amenities you could want. Your unit will come with ample space for living, storage, and simply enjoying life. All units come with an attached kitchen and dining room as well as plenty of space in your living room and bedroom. Take advantage of all these conveniences in these apartments in Columbia, Maryland.You will also be in a great neighborhood near easy transportation routes and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options for you to enjoy. Living here will afford you easy access to Interstates 695 and 95, as well as routes 100 and 32. We are also located near several beautiful parks and lakes to serve all of your desires for recreation. You will never have a shortage of activities in this sensational neighborhood.Feel comfortable that our professional staff and experienced service team will quickly and effectively serve your every need. If you are looking to live in the heart of it all, away from it all look no further. Find your moment at Verona at Oakland Mills. Please call today to schedule a visit.

NEW & FREE! Offering Updater Web Service to Help With Your Moving
Process.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300 or $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tosa Inu, Fila Brasiliero, Presa Canaarios, Dogo Argentino, Boerboel, Wolfdog, Neapolitan Mastiff, Bandog, American Bulldog, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Alaskan Malamute, Husky, German Shepherd, and Rottweiler.
Storage Details: 4x4 for $25; 4x8 for $45; 8x8 for $69; plus state sales tax

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Verona at Oakland Mills have any available units?
The Verona at Oakland Mills has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Verona at Oakland Mills have?
Some of The Verona at Oakland Mills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Verona at Oakland Mills currently offering any rent specials?
The Verona at Oakland Mills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Verona at Oakland Mills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Verona at Oakland Mills is pet friendly.
Does The Verona at Oakland Mills offer parking?
Yes, The Verona at Oakland Mills offers parking.
Does The Verona at Oakland Mills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Verona at Oakland Mills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Verona at Oakland Mills have a pool?
No, The Verona at Oakland Mills does not have a pool.
Does The Verona at Oakland Mills have accessible units?
No, The Verona at Oakland Mills does not have accessible units.
Does The Verona at Oakland Mills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Verona at Oakland Mills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Verona at Oakland Mills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

