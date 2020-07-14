The Verona at Oakland Mills

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone. If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype.

Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!

Welcome to Verona at Oakland Mills, featuring apartments for rent in Columbia, Maryland, that offer the perfect balance of city convenience and tranquil suburban living. You will feel right at home in these newly renovated apartments, which feature brand new appliances, ceramic tile floors, and a full-size washer and dryer.This community offers natural beauty and modern convenience that are hard to match. You will have access to lovely courtyard views and spectacular conveniences that allow you the advantage of never leaving home. Feel free to relax in the many grassy areas of our on-site playground. Also take advantage of convenient features such as parcel pick up, package receiving, and fax and copier service. Your pets are, of course, welcome to come along as well.Take advantage of our various one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans offering all the amenities you could want. Your unit will come with ample space for living, storage, and simply enjoying life. All units come with an attached kitchen and dining room as well as plenty of space in your living room and bedroom. Take advantage of all these conveniences in these apartments in Columbia, Maryland.You will also be in a great neighborhood near easy transportation routes and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options for you to enjoy. Living here will afford you easy access to Interstates 695 and 95, as well as routes 100 and 32. We are also located near several beautiful parks and lakes to serve all of your desires for recreation. You will never have a shortage of activities in this sensational neighborhood.Feel comfortable that our professional staff and experienced service team will quickly and effectively serve your every need. If you are looking to live in the heart of it all, away from it all look no further. Find your moment at Verona at Oakland Mills. Please call today to schedule a visit.



