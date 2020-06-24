9682 Basket Ring Rd

Amenities
** Open House (TBD)
Fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half-bath townhouse in Village of Oakland Mills, Columbia, MD
** Available Immediately ** for responsible tenant with good rental history
** End Unit townhouse
** Open floor plan
** Freshly painted
** Brand new Windows
** Hardwood floors throughout the house
** Large size kitchen
** Kitchenette
** Spacious bathrooms with ceramic tile floor
** All four bedrooms on upper level
** Crown molding on main level
** Recessed lighting in living room
** Fireplace
** Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
** Brand New Washer, Dryer and Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Gas Stove
** His and Her closet in master bedroom
** Ample storage place in basement
** One month deposit
** No pets
** Ample parking
** Howard County Talbott Springs Elementary, Oakland Mills Middle and Oakland Mills High Schools
** 5 min drive to Columbia Mall
** Walking distance to Talbott Springs Elementary school and Talbott Springs Swimming pool
** Community Cookouts and Clubhouse
** Peaceful Community
** Columbia Amenities and Activities available in close vicinity (http://www.columbiaassociation.com/facilities)
* Columbia Association Ice Rink
* Columbia Youth and Teen Center
* Walking trails and Parks (Blandair Park)
* Merriweather Post Pavilion
* Columbia Town Center
* Lake Kittamaqundi
* Columbia Fitness Centers
* Columbia Skate Parks
* Columbia Golf and Tennis courts
* Columbia Dog Parks
** Convenient location, close to Rte 175, Rte 29
** Available Immediately . Accepting applications. Background Check and Proof of Income required.
** Application Fee $ 40/applicant.
** CONTACT - Anjali at 813-598-4956 or email pnjabi16@gmail.com for more information
(RLNE1988042)