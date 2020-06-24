All apartments in Columbia
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9682 Basket Ring Rd
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

9682 Basket Ring Rd

9682 Basket Ring Road · No Longer Available
Location

9682 Basket Ring Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
** Open House (TBD)
Fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half-bath townhouse in Village of Oakland Mills, Columbia, MD

** Available Immediately ** for responsible tenant with good rental history
** End Unit townhouse
** Open floor plan
** Freshly painted
** Brand new Windows
** Hardwood floors throughout the house
** Large size kitchen
** Kitchenette
** Spacious bathrooms with ceramic tile floor
** All four bedrooms on upper level
** Crown molding on main level
** Recessed lighting in living room
** Fireplace
** Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
** Brand New Washer, Dryer and Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Gas Stove
** His and Her closet in master bedroom
** Ample storage place in basement
** One month deposit
** No pets
** Ample parking
** Howard County Talbott Springs Elementary, Oakland Mills Middle and Oakland Mills High Schools
** 5 min drive to Columbia Mall
** Walking distance to Talbott Springs Elementary school and Talbott Springs Swimming pool
** Community Cookouts and Clubhouse
** Peaceful Community
** Columbia Amenities and Activities available in close vicinity (http://www.columbiaassociation.com/facilities)
* Columbia Association Ice Rink
* Columbia Youth and Teen Center
* Walking trails and Parks (Blandair Park)
* Merriweather Post Pavilion
* Columbia Town Center
* Lake Kittamaqundi
* Columbia Fitness Centers
* Columbia Skate Parks
* Columbia Golf and Tennis courts
* Columbia Dog Parks
** Convenient location, close to Rte 175, Rte 29
** Available Immediately . Accepting applications. Background Check and Proof of Income required.
** Application Fee $ 40/applicant.
** Call or Text Anjali at 813-598-4956
** CONTACT - Anjali at 813-598-4956 or email pnjabi16@gmail.com for more information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1988042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9682 Basket Ring Rd have any available units?
9682 Basket Ring Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9682 Basket Ring Rd have?
Some of 9682 Basket Ring Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9682 Basket Ring Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9682 Basket Ring Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9682 Basket Ring Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9682 Basket Ring Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9682 Basket Ring Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9682 Basket Ring Rd offers parking.
Does 9682 Basket Ring Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9682 Basket Ring Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9682 Basket Ring Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9682 Basket Ring Rd has a pool.
Does 9682 Basket Ring Rd have accessible units?
No, 9682 Basket Ring Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9682 Basket Ring Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9682 Basket Ring Rd has units with dishwashers.
