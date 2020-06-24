9682 Basket Ring Rd

Amenities

** Open House (TBD)

Fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half-bath townhouse in Village of Oakland Mills, Columbia, MD



** Available Immediately ** for responsible tenant with good rental history

** End Unit townhouse

** Open floor plan

** Freshly painted

** Brand new Windows

** Hardwood floors throughout the house

** Large size kitchen

** Kitchenette

** Spacious bathrooms with ceramic tile floor

** All four bedrooms on upper level

** Crown molding on main level

** Recessed lighting in living room

** Fireplace

** Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

** Brand New Washer, Dryer and Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Gas Stove

** His and Her closet in master bedroom

** Ample storage place in basement

** One month deposit

** No pets

** Ample parking

** Howard County Talbott Springs Elementary, Oakland Mills Middle and Oakland Mills High Schools

** 5 min drive to Columbia Mall

** Walking distance to Talbott Springs Elementary school and Talbott Springs Swimming pool

** Community Cookouts and Clubhouse

** Peaceful Community

** Columbia Amenities and Activities available in close vicinity (http://www.columbiaassociation.com/facilities)

* Columbia Association Ice Rink

* Columbia Youth and Teen Center

* Walking trails and Parks (Blandair Park)

* Merriweather Post Pavilion

* Columbia Town Center

* Lake Kittamaqundi

* Columbia Fitness Centers

* Columbia Skate Parks

* Columbia Golf and Tennis courts

* Columbia Dog Parks

** Convenient location, close to Rte 175, Rte 29

** Available Immediately . Accepting applications. Background Check and Proof of Income required.

** Application Fee $ 40/applicant.

** Call or Text Anjali at 813-598-4956

** CONTACT - Anjali at 813-598-4956 or email pnjabi16@gmail.com for more information



