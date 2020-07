Amenities

patio / balcony garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse garage

GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO RT 32 & I 95. MINUTES FROM NSA AND FT. MEADE. A DETACHED 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE. THE FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HAS A RECREATION ROOM, OFFICE OR BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. LARGE REAR DECK. PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE LOWER LEVEL. $45.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR EACH ADULT APPLICANT. OWNER IS NOT ACCEPTING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME.