Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

9407 Chessie Ln

9407 Chessie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9407 Chessie Lane, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Columbia. Living room has wall to wall carpeting with a dining room combo. The eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and separate island, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and all appliances including a mounted microwave. There is a huge back deck for outdoor entertaining off of the kitchen. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms, including a master with walk in closet, and full master bath with tiled flooring and tub/shower. An additional full hall bathroom with matching tiled flooring and tub/shower. The finished lower level has a finished space with plenty of storage, a half bath, and access to the full sized washer and dryer! There is a one car garage and driveway providing ample parking.

~ Minutes from Lake Elkhorn, providing parks and walking trails!

~ Columbia Mall, Merriweather, etc nearby to provide shopping/resturants!

~ Easy commute to SR 29, SR 40, & I 70 directly in between Baltimore and DC.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9407 Chessie Ln have any available units?
9407 Chessie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9407 Chessie Ln have?
Some of 9407 Chessie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9407 Chessie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9407 Chessie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9407 Chessie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9407 Chessie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9407 Chessie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9407 Chessie Ln offers parking.
Does 9407 Chessie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9407 Chessie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9407 Chessie Ln have a pool?
No, 9407 Chessie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9407 Chessie Ln have accessible units?
No, 9407 Chessie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9407 Chessie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9407 Chessie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
