Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
8878 Goose Landing Cir
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8878 Goose Landing Cir
8878 Goose Landing Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8878 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD 21045
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 9/21/19. Cozy end of group townhome with eat-in kitchen, pantry, family room,assigned parking,ceiling fan, vaulted ceilings, deck, blinds and more. No smoking.Will consider your small pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8878 Goose Landing Cir have any available units?
8878 Goose Landing Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8878 Goose Landing Cir have?
Some of 8878 Goose Landing Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8878 Goose Landing Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8878 Goose Landing Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8878 Goose Landing Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8878 Goose Landing Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8878 Goose Landing Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8878 Goose Landing Cir offers parking.
Does 8878 Goose Landing Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8878 Goose Landing Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8878 Goose Landing Cir have a pool?
No, 8878 Goose Landing Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8878 Goose Landing Cir have accessible units?
No, 8878 Goose Landing Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8878 Goose Landing Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8878 Goose Landing Cir has units with dishwashers.
