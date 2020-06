Amenities

Credit Check Required. Great neighborhood and neighbors. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent in the Kings Contrivance neighborhood of Columbia - available beginning of June. Recently updated all bathrooms and kitchen in the past few years. Has a master suite. Rear deck and basement patio - 2 living rooms. Washer and dryer included. Howard County Schools.Close proximity to Rt. 32, Rt. 29 and Int. 95. Please email this listing for any questions and showing requests. Pets are case-by-case and will incur an additional deposit depending on size/type.