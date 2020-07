Amenities

Welcome to this Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit in beautiful Columbia Maryland. Situated in an ideal location it is conveniently located to major highways (29, 175, I-95 and 100), close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and more for only $1,250/month. . This home has good closet space and plenty of room for a dining table or additional seating space. The nicely sized bedroom provides ample walk in closet and has in unit laundry - This one won't last!!!