Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Totally renovated from top to bottom! Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, freshly painted on 3 levels, new carpet, new wood flooring, new lighting, updated windows and more! Fully finished lower level too! This home shows well and is ready for immediate occupancy. Reserved parking! Walk to shopping, dining, pools, schools & more! Available 8/15.