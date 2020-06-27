All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 1 2020

8813 Stonebrook Ln

8813 Stonebrook Lane
Location

8813 Stonebrook Lane, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Bedroom for Rent (Not Entire House) - Property Id: 115972

...1 bedroom (for one occupant only, not negotiable) is for rent in a Kings Contrivance townhouse...

We have 1 bedroom for rent, on a month-to-month basis, in Columbia, Maryland. It's on the upper level and is unfurnished. But, you would have access to wifi, full kitchen, washer/dryer, storage space and a bathroom shared with one other person.

The neighborhood is quite with good parking. Kings Contrivance Village Center, route 32, hiking and bike trails are nearby. The Mall in Columbia, movie theaters and Merriweather Pavilion are within a 5 minutes drive. (Columbia is within 15 miles of Ft. Mead; 25 miles of Baltimore & Washington, DC.)

Professionals who respect a clean, smoke-free, drug-free house are preferred. Due to allergies, definitely, pets will not be allowed. We are asking $750.00/month.

Please contact me anytime at roomforrent11@aol.com, or 443-285-9799, if you have questions or if you might be interested in seeing this room! Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115972
Property Id 115972

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5604582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 Stonebrook Ln have any available units?
8813 Stonebrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8813 Stonebrook Ln have?
Some of 8813 Stonebrook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8813 Stonebrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8813 Stonebrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 Stonebrook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8813 Stonebrook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8813 Stonebrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8813 Stonebrook Ln offers parking.
Does 8813 Stonebrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8813 Stonebrook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 Stonebrook Ln have a pool?
No, 8813 Stonebrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8813 Stonebrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 8813 Stonebrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 Stonebrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 Stonebrook Ln has units with dishwashers.
