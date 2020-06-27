8813 Stonebrook Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace

...1 bedroom (for one occupant only, not negotiable) is for rent in a Kings Contrivance townhouse...



We have 1 bedroom for rent, on a month-to-month basis, in Columbia, Maryland. It's on the upper level and is unfurnished. But, you would have access to wifi, full kitchen, washer/dryer, storage space and a bathroom shared with one other person.



The neighborhood is quite with good parking. Kings Contrivance Village Center, route 32, hiking and bike trails are nearby. The Mall in Columbia, movie theaters and Merriweather Pavilion are within a 5 minutes drive. (Columbia is within 15 miles of Ft. Mead; 25 miles of Baltimore & Washington, DC.)



Professionals who respect a clean, smoke-free, drug-free house are preferred. Due to allergies, definitely, pets will not be allowed. We are asking $750.00/month.



Please contact me anytime at roomforrent11@aol.com, or 443-285-9799, if you have questions or if you might be interested in seeing this room! Thank you.

