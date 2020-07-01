8747 Blazing Brook Way

Amenities
Available 04/02/20 Luxury Townhome 3 Bedroom,3.5 BathRoom in the highly sought after community of Gateway Overlook. Hardwood floors and recessed lights complement this spacious floor plan. A gourmet kitchen with island and granite counters. Master suite with walk-in closet, full bath with dual vanity, separate tub, and shower. Outside is a secluded deck and a convenient two-car garage.
Next to acres of parkland + trails. House is equipped with Solar power. Only 2 min to shopping, dining, and more! Available in April 1st week.
(RLNE5622773)