Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

8747 Blazing Brook Way

8747 Blazing Brook Way · No Longer Available
Location

8747 Blazing Brook Way, Columbia, MD 21075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 04/02/20 Luxury Townhome 3 Bedroom,3.5 BathRoom in the highly sought after community of Gateway Overlook. Hardwood floors and recessed lights complement this spacious floor plan. A gourmet kitchen with island and granite counters. Master suite with walk-in closet, full bath with dual vanity, separate tub, and shower. Outside is a secluded deck and a convenient two-car garage.
Next to acres of parkland + trails. House is equipped with Solar power. Only 2 min to shopping, dining, and more! Available in April 1st week.

(RLNE5622773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8747 Blazing Brook Way have any available units?
8747 Blazing Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8747 Blazing Brook Way have?
Some of 8747 Blazing Brook Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8747 Blazing Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
8747 Blazing Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8747 Blazing Brook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8747 Blazing Brook Way is pet friendly.
Does 8747 Blazing Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 8747 Blazing Brook Way offers parking.
Does 8747 Blazing Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8747 Blazing Brook Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8747 Blazing Brook Way have a pool?
No, 8747 Blazing Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 8747 Blazing Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 8747 Blazing Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8747 Blazing Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8747 Blazing Brook Way has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

