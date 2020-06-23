8709 WARM WAVES WAY

Amenities

SHORT TERM 6 MONTH RENTAL! Wonderful opportunity to rent this lovely end unit villa in the active adult community of Snowden Overlook! This open and sunny floorplan is flooded with phenomenal natural light through the main level living room's beautiful floor to ceiling windows. The living room features a gas fireplace with mantle and both the living and dining rooms are spacious and open to the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, a wall oven, gas cooktop, spacious pantry and one of two laundry areas (one on main level and one on upper level). There is also a main level master suite with a walk-in closet and luxury bath with "no step" walk-in shower and dual vanity, plus an office with plantation style shutters and a convenient powder room. The upper level boasts the second owner's suite with a private luxury bath featuring double sinks, separate shower and the second option for laundry, a large en-suite bedroom/bathroom with dual vanity and a loft sitting room with bookcases and a huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The lower level is beautifully finished with rec room space, a family room, den or craft room and the 4th full bath plus a tremendous storage room. There is a 2 car attached garage and a composite deck off of the breakfast area affording delightfully private views of trees. Fresh paint, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, gleaming hardwood floors. Owner paid condo fee includes master insurance policy, exterior maintenance (gutters, roof, siding, brick), snow removal, lawn care, heated pool, clubhouse billiard room, gathering room, patio area and fitness center and gated entrance with night guard all for tenant use! PROPERTY ALSO AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR SALE AT $549,000