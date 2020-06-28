8705 Hayshed Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The Condo has been used as a primary residence by family of 3. Has the following amenities:



Bedrooms : 2

Bathrooms : 2 Full

Kitchen : Separate and fully upgraded with new appliances, granite countertop,

New cabinets, Stone flooring and Recessed lighting with dimmable options

Frigidaire Gallery Edition Stove and overhead microwave

Laundry : Brand new 2016 Kenmore Elite Washer & Dryer (Top of the Line)

Living Room: 3seater pull out couch and 2 seater couch. New as of 2016. (Optional)



Dining Room: Chandelier

Bathrooms : 2 Full (1 with Stand-in shower enclosure and 1 with tub) Both updated with stone

flooring, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and sliding door for stand-in shower

Updated Modern Vanity with stone countertop

Bedrooms : 2 and the master closet shelved for organized spacing of clothes



All inclusive Rent (Water & Gas included) ONLY pay for Electricity as per your usage.



Dedicated 1 Parking spot and lots of guest spots.



Conveniently located near all major stores, restaurants and easy access to Route 29 & I95



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbia-md?lid=11315982



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5073176)