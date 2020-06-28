8705 Hayshed Lane

Amenities
The Condo has been used as a primary residence by family of 3. Has the following amenities:
Bedrooms : 2
Bathrooms : 2 Full
Kitchen : Separate and fully upgraded with new appliances, granite countertop,
New cabinets, Stone flooring and Recessed lighting with dimmable options
Frigidaire Gallery Edition Stove and overhead microwave
Laundry : Brand new 2016 Kenmore Elite Washer & Dryer (Top of the Line)
Living Room: 3seater pull out couch and 2 seater couch. New as of 2016. (Optional)
Dining Room: Chandelier
Bathrooms : 2 Full (1 with Stand-in shower enclosure and 1 with tub) Both updated with stone
flooring, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and sliding door for stand-in shower
Updated Modern Vanity with stone countertop
Bedrooms : 2 and the master closet shelved for organized spacing of clothes
All inclusive Rent (Water & Gas included) ONLY pay for Electricity as per your usage.
Dedicated 1 Parking spot and lots of guest spots.
Conveniently located near all major stores, restaurants and easy access to Route 29 & I95
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbia-md?lid=11315982
No Pets Allowed
