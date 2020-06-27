All apartments in Columbia
8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY
8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY

8445 Gold Sunset Way · No Longer Available
Location

8445 Gold Sunset Way, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in a stellar cul-de-sac located in Brookside Community that is walking distance to tons of shops and restaurants. This bright and spacious home has been beautifully painted throughout and features plush new carpet on the bedroom level. Beautiful hardwoods on the main level and a stainless steel french door refrigerator in the eat-in kitchen with slider to deck. Master bedroom with en-suite and large walk-in closet. Lower level has laundry room, slider, and walk-out that leads to serene backyard perfect for play, gardening or just relaxing on a weekend. You'll be able to Move Right In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY have any available units?
8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY have?
Some of 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY offer parking?
No, 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY have a pool?
No, 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY has units with dishwashers.
