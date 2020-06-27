8445 GOLD SUNSET WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in a stellar cul-de-sac located in Brookside Community that is walking distance to tons of shops and restaurants. This bright and spacious home has been beautifully painted throughout and features plush new carpet on the bedroom level. Beautiful hardwoods on the main level and a stainless steel french door refrigerator in the eat-in kitchen with slider to deck. Master bedroom with en-suite and large walk-in closet. Lower level has laundry room, slider, and walk-out that leads to serene backyard perfect for play, gardening or just relaxing on a weekend. You'll be able to Move Right In!