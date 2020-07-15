All apartments in Columbia
7806 RIVER ROCK WAY
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:54 AM

7806 RIVER ROCK WAY

7806 River Rock Way · No Longer Available
Location

7806 River Rock Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Luxurious TH with many upgrades and 2-car garage Main level has open & airy layout w/ gleaming hardwood floors recessed lighting & plenty of windows! Kitchen has huge island, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. In beautiful community on Route 32, easy access to 29 and I95, two story foyer, open concept, 9' ceilings, large deck with beautiful view, 13' high ceiling in walkout basement, pre-wired for entertainment systems, premium blinds and shades, two car garage with additional storage, all bedroom closets have racks, laundry room in top level.New Composite deck backing to woods. Master bedroom & private bath w/ double vanity, large soaking tub & separate shower. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY have any available units?
7806 RIVER ROCK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY have?
Some of 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7806 RIVER ROCK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY offers parking.
Does 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY have a pool?
No, 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY have accessible units?
No, 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 RIVER ROCK WAY has units with dishwashers.
