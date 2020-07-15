7806 RIVER ROCK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Luxurious TH with many upgrades and 2-car garage Main level has open & airy layout w/ gleaming hardwood floors recessed lighting & plenty of windows! Kitchen has huge island, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. In beautiful community on Route 32, easy access to 29 and I95, two story foyer, open concept, 9' ceilings, large deck with beautiful view, 13' high ceiling in walkout basement, pre-wired for entertainment systems, premium blinds and shades, two car garage with additional storage, all bedroom closets have racks, laundry room in top level.New Composite deck backing to woods. Master bedroom & private bath w/ double vanity, large soaking tub & separate shower. Available Immediately.