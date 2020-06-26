7352 Kerry Hill Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous End of Group Townhome in Columbia! Enjoy the convenience of a split level entry that opens into a living/dining room combo featuring laminate wood flooring.Enjoy the outdoors with a deck off of the living room. An updated half bath that leads to an eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinetry for storage and updated appliances. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with installed shelving and full master bath. Enjoy the comfort of a jetted tub/shower in the full hall bath. The lower level has an additional bedroom and decorative wood fireplace as well as a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience. Fully fenced backyard with a patio.



Small pets welcome with an additonal deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE4914959)