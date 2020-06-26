All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 7352 Kerry Hill Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7352 Kerry Hill Ct
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

7352 Kerry Hill Ct

7352 Kerry Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7352 Kerry Hill Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous End of Group Townhome in Columbia! Enjoy the convenience of a split level entry that opens into a living/dining room combo featuring laminate wood flooring.Enjoy the outdoors with a deck off of the living room. An updated half bath that leads to an eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinetry for storage and updated appliances. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with installed shelving and full master bath. Enjoy the comfort of a jetted tub/shower in the full hall bath. The lower level has an additional bedroom and decorative wood fireplace as well as a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience. Fully fenced backyard with a patio.

Small pets welcome with an additonal deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE4914959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7352 Kerry Hill Ct have any available units?
7352 Kerry Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7352 Kerry Hill Ct have?
Some of 7352 Kerry Hill Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7352 Kerry Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7352 Kerry Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7352 Kerry Hill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7352 Kerry Hill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7352 Kerry Hill Ct offer parking?
No, 7352 Kerry Hill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7352 Kerry Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7352 Kerry Hill Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7352 Kerry Hill Ct have a pool?
No, 7352 Kerry Hill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7352 Kerry Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 7352 Kerry Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7352 Kerry Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7352 Kerry Hill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University