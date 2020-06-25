All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

7259 Steamerbell Row

7259 Steamerbell Row · No Longer Available
Location

7259 Steamerbell Row, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 Fully updated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom single family home in great Columbia neighborhood! First floor features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and fully updated eat in kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops including breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. First floor also has a laundry/storage area with washer/dryer, a large bedroom with plenty of closet space and a fully updated hall bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. The second floor has 2 additional roomy bedrooms, including a master bedroom with custom walk in closet and full master bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. Enjoy an expansive backyard that is great for entertaining and includes a detached storage shed for extra storage space. Tenants will be eligible for (paid) membership to all amenities that the Columbia Association has to offer!

Pets Considered on a case by case basis,

Contact Rachel at (240)319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE4848143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Steamerbell Row have any available units?
7259 Steamerbell Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7259 Steamerbell Row have?
Some of 7259 Steamerbell Row's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7259 Steamerbell Row currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Steamerbell Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Steamerbell Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 7259 Steamerbell Row is pet friendly.
Does 7259 Steamerbell Row offer parking?
No, 7259 Steamerbell Row does not offer parking.
Does 7259 Steamerbell Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7259 Steamerbell Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Steamerbell Row have a pool?
No, 7259 Steamerbell Row does not have a pool.
Does 7259 Steamerbell Row have accessible units?
No, 7259 Steamerbell Row does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 Steamerbell Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7259 Steamerbell Row has units with dishwashers.
