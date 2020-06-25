7259 Steamerbell Row

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/15/19 Fully updated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom single family home in great Columbia neighborhood! First floor features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and fully updated eat in kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops including breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. First floor also has a laundry/storage area with washer/dryer, a large bedroom with plenty of closet space and a fully updated hall bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. The second floor has 2 additional roomy bedrooms, including a master bedroom with custom walk in closet and full master bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. Enjoy an expansive backyard that is great for entertaining and includes a detached storage shed for extra storage space. Tenants will be eligible for (paid) membership to all amenities that the Columbia Association has to offer!



Pets Considered on a case by case basis,



Contact Rachel at (240)319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE4848143)