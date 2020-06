Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeously updated townhome with pond view. Brand new carpet, paint and refinished hardwood floors. Upgraded kitchen with soft close drawers, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upper level with 2 master suites each with updated bathrooms. Walk out lower level with patio. Extremely high ceilings and natural light. Full sized washer/dryer. Ample parking. Located right off of 32 close to shopping and dining. Income requirement 3x monthly rent.