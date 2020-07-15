All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6797 GREEN MILL WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6797 GREEN MILL WAY
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

6797 GREEN MILL WAY

6797 Green Mill Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Hickory Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6797 Green Mill Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome with 3bedroom ,2.5bath, with 1car garage and fully finished walkout recreation room with 12' ceiling to open patio. Featuring open floor plan with gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top and Stainless Steel appliances, Hardwood floors entire main level with bay windows, maintenance free deck and nance HWfloors entire main level w/bay window, maintenance free deck and cathedral ceilings in all 3 bedrooms. Peaceful and private setting surrounded by mature trees. Easy access to Rt 32, Rt 29 and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6797 GREEN MILL WAY have any available units?
6797 GREEN MILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6797 GREEN MILL WAY have?
Some of 6797 GREEN MILL WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6797 GREEN MILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6797 GREEN MILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6797 GREEN MILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6797 GREEN MILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6797 GREEN MILL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6797 GREEN MILL WAY offers parking.
Does 6797 GREEN MILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6797 GREEN MILL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6797 GREEN MILL WAY have a pool?
No, 6797 GREEN MILL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6797 GREEN MILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 6797 GREEN MILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6797 GREEN MILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6797 GREEN MILL WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University