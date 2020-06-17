All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6441 BROWSING DEER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6441 BROWSING DEER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:42 PM

6441 BROWSING DEER

6441 Browsing Deer · (888) 838-9044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6441 Browsing Deer, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Single family house, large colonial, cul-de-sac location, large rooms, large full basement, large deck, sliding doors to deck, two car garage, automatic garage door opener, living room, family room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, extra bedroom and bath in HUGE basement ( # 5), central air and heat, close to bike path, tot-lot, shopping, schools and transportation. Microwave (built-in), range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge, large capacity washer and dryer and oversized garage. Huge amount of storage.Hardwood Floors.BRHP and Howard County Inspected. 4 & 5 BR vouchers may qualify for this property also; it can (of course), be used as a 4 BR also.Three and half baths.Outstanding Columbia Schools. Shopping, Rts 32, 175, 95.Cradlerock ESMiddle Lake Elkhorn MSHigh Oakland Mills HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 BROWSING DEER have any available units?
6441 BROWSING DEER has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 BROWSING DEER have?
Some of 6441 BROWSING DEER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 BROWSING DEER currently offering any rent specials?
6441 BROWSING DEER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 BROWSING DEER pet-friendly?
No, 6441 BROWSING DEER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6441 BROWSING DEER offer parking?
Yes, 6441 BROWSING DEER does offer parking.
Does 6441 BROWSING DEER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6441 BROWSING DEER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 BROWSING DEER have a pool?
No, 6441 BROWSING DEER does not have a pool.
Does 6441 BROWSING DEER have accessible units?
No, 6441 BROWSING DEER does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 BROWSING DEER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6441 BROWSING DEER has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6441 BROWSING DEER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity