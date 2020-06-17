6441 BROWSING DEER

Amenities

Single family house, large colonial, cul-de-sac location, large rooms, large full basement, large deck, sliding doors to deck, two car garage, automatic garage door opener, living room, family room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, extra bedroom and bath in HUGE basement ( # 5), central air and heat, close to bike path, tot-lot, shopping, schools and transportation. Microwave (built-in), range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge, large capacity washer and dryer and oversized garage. Huge amount of storage.Hardwood Floors.BRHP and Howard County Inspected. 4 & 5 BR vouchers may qualify for this property also; it can (of course), be used as a 4 BR also.Three and half baths.Outstanding Columbia Schools. Shopping, Rts 32, 175, 95.Cradlerock ESMiddle Lake Elkhorn MSHigh Oakland Mills HS