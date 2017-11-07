6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spacious, bright single family home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and powder room. Hardwoods throughout the main level, ceiling fans, 2 story family room with gas fireplace, kitchen has sliders that lead to wood and brick patio area with large rear yard. Pets are welcomed, case by case with a $500.00 pet deposit per pet. Community amenities, which include outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts. Convenient access to major routes, 29, 32, 100 and 95. Convenient to shopping centers and restaurants. Coveted River Hill Neighborhood!!!