Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD

6413 Empty Song Road · No Longer Available
Location

6413 Empty Song Road, Columbia, MD 21044
River Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious, bright single family home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and powder room. Hardwoods throughout the main level, ceiling fans, 2 story family room with gas fireplace, kitchen has sliders that lead to wood and brick patio area with large rear yard. Pets are welcomed, case by case with a $500.00 pet deposit per pet. Community amenities, which include outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts. Convenient access to major routes, 29, 32, 100 and 95. Convenient to shopping centers and restaurants. Coveted River Hill Neighborhood!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
0
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD have any available units?
6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD have?
Some of 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD offer parking?
No, 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD has a pool.
Does 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6413 EMPTY SONG ROAD has units with dishwashers.
