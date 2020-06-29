All apartments in Columbia
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6412 WIND RIDER WAY
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

6412 WIND RIDER WAY

6412 Wind Rider Way · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Wind Rider Way, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate occupancy! Great three level townhome convenient to everything! Upgraded kitchen with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; spacious living room/dining combo; two large bedrooms on the upper level including a master suite with walk-in closet and private, luxury bath with shower and soaking tub; walk-out lower level with possible third bedroom, full bath, and spacious family room with laminate wood floor; fenced yard, private patio and relaxing deck all overlooking trees and open space. Laundry included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 WIND RIDER WAY have any available units?
6412 WIND RIDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 WIND RIDER WAY have?
Some of 6412 WIND RIDER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 WIND RIDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6412 WIND RIDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 WIND RIDER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6412 WIND RIDER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6412 WIND RIDER WAY offer parking?
No, 6412 WIND RIDER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6412 WIND RIDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6412 WIND RIDER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 WIND RIDER WAY have a pool?
No, 6412 WIND RIDER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6412 WIND RIDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 6412 WIND RIDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 WIND RIDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 WIND RIDER WAY has units with dishwashers.
