6412 WIND RIDER WAY

Amenities
Ready for immediate occupancy! Great three level townhome convenient to everything! Upgraded kitchen with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; spacious living room/dining combo; two large bedrooms on the upper level including a master suite with walk-in closet and private, luxury bath with shower and soaking tub; walk-out lower level with possible third bedroom, full bath, and spacious family room with laminate wood floor; fenced yard, private patio and relaxing deck all overlooking trees and open space. Laundry included!