6412 WIND RIDER WAY

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy! Great three level townhome convenient to everything! Upgraded kitchen with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; spacious living room/dining combo; two large bedrooms on the upper level including a master suite with walk-in closet and private, luxury bath with shower and soaking tub; walk-out lower level with possible third bedroom, full bath, and spacious family room with laminate wood floor; fenced yard, private patio and relaxing deck all overlooking trees and open space. Laundry included!