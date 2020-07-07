6307 RED HAVEN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming two level end of group garage townhome in Sewells Orchard! Spacious bedrooms and the master suite has a balcony and skylight! Huge renovated eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, sunken living room and plenty of storage space! One car garage too! Don't miss the awesome rear yard and deck! Ready for immediate occupancy! Don't wait, this one is ready for you to move into today! Fresh paint! *Pets considered on a case by case basis with a $500 deposit and $50 per month for each pet. Minimum credit score of 675 required.