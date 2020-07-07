All apartments in Columbia
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6307 RED HAVEN ROAD
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

6307 RED HAVEN ROAD

6307 Red Haven Road · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Red Haven Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming two level end of group garage townhome in Sewells Orchard! Spacious bedrooms and the master suite has a balcony and skylight! Huge renovated eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, sunken living room and plenty of storage space! One car garage too! Don't miss the awesome rear yard and deck! Ready for immediate occupancy! Don't wait, this one is ready for you to move into today! Fresh paint! *Pets considered on a case by case basis with a $500 deposit and $50 per month for each pet. Minimum credit score of 675 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD have any available units?
6307 RED HAVEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD have?
Some of 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6307 RED HAVEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD offers parking.
Does 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6307 RED HAVEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

