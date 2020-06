Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 23, 2020.Single family split level with one car garage and 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths! This home is located in a quiet cul de sac neighborhood.Hardwoods throughout the home. This home has granite countertops and stainless appliances, huge yard with brick patio! Must see.

No smoking please and pets considered.