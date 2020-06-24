6175 SILVER ARROWS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill

Beautifully updated Townhouse. Granite kitchen with breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors on the main & lower level. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets & updated bathrooms with granite.Upper & lower decks perfect for summer BBQ'S backing to private wooded setting. Family room with gas fireplace,updated full bath & office or Possible 4th Bedroom on Lower level.Updated Kitchen, water heater. Home warranty. Close to shopping and major routes. Come enjoy all that Columbia offers. Walking / Jogging Paths, Lakes and Ponds, Tot lots and play grounds. HOME IS ALSO FOR SALE - MLS #MDHW230180