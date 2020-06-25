All apartments in Columbia
6024 BLUE POINT COURT
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

Location

6024 Blue Point Court, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful TH w/stone front accents in sought-after RIVER HILL offers deck & parking; open floor plan w/LR/DR, gas FP & deck access; sparkling KIT w/42"oak cabinetry, hdwds, picture window, white appliances & brkfast bar; FR w/plush carpeting & access to yard; study/BD; large MBD w/dual walk-ins & lux BA w/dual vanities, ceramic tiled flooring & jetted tub. Good income, assets and credit required! Due to Covid-19, a base application must be submitted. Available 7/1/20. Please look at all photos and take video tour before inquiring. Video tour can be found on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZW8QXsvIN4&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 BLUE POINT COURT have any available units?
6024 BLUE POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 BLUE POINT COURT have?
Some of 6024 BLUE POINT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 BLUE POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6024 BLUE POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 BLUE POINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6024 BLUE POINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6024 BLUE POINT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6024 BLUE POINT COURT offers parking.
Does 6024 BLUE POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6024 BLUE POINT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 BLUE POINT COURT have a pool?
No, 6024 BLUE POINT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6024 BLUE POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 6024 BLUE POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 BLUE POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 BLUE POINT COURT has units with dishwashers.
