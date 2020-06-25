6024 BLUE POINT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful TH w/stone front accents in sought-after RIVER HILL offers deck & parking; open floor plan w/LR/DR, gas FP & deck access; sparkling KIT w/42"oak cabinetry, hdwds, picture window, white appliances & brkfast bar; FR w/plush carpeting & access to yard; study/BD; large MBD w/dual walk-ins & lux BA w/dual vanities, ceramic tiled flooring & jetted tub. Good income, assets and credit required! Due to Covid-19, a base application must be submitted. Available 7/1/20. Please look at all photos and take video tour before inquiring. Video tour can be found on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZW8QXsvIN4&feature=youtu.be