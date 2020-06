Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Nice condo in the Columbia area. Updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with washer and dryer that's not in a bedroom. Entire home surge protected and all electrical panels have been updated. Home features 5 ceiling fans w/ separate switch to control fan and light. This spacious 4 BR 2 bath condo won't last long. Housing Vouchers Welcome. 650+ Credit Score Required.