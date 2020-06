Amenities

RARE OPPORTUNITY 3 Bedroom Condo! First floor with NO steps. Enclosed entry hallways with intercom system. Entertain in the dining room and unwind in your huge living room. Not many condominiums have three bedrooms and lots of closet space, but this one does and more! Large eat-in kitchen, economical gas cooking. Ceramic tiled bathtub and shower walls. Laundry room with ventilated shelving. Minimum credit score 650 required.