Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace

Wow! Just look at the photos and try this one on for size! Outstanding 4-bedroom home in Columbia, Howard County! Contemporary designs make this a sleek property.... combined with warm features to make it a delight for anyone to call home! 2.5 bathrooms! Fireplace! A very fine kitchen! Washer and Dryer included! Attached two car garage!