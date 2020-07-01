All apartments in Columbia
5509 GREEN DORY LANE

5509 Green Dory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Green Dory Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Totally renovated gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath bright end unit townhouse in very desirable part of Columbia. Updates include new flooring throughout, New Kitchen with granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms and fixtures. Half bath on main levels. Great commuter location and convenient to downtown Columbia. This home has it all, and is tucked away in a quite community, yet is close to everything. An easy drive to Baltimore, DC and Annapolis. Minimum income required is $71,750 with a minimum 680 or better credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 GREEN DORY LANE have any available units?
5509 GREEN DORY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 GREEN DORY LANE have?
Some of 5509 GREEN DORY LANE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 GREEN DORY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5509 GREEN DORY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 GREEN DORY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5509 GREEN DORY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5509 GREEN DORY LANE offer parking?
No, 5509 GREEN DORY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5509 GREEN DORY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 GREEN DORY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 GREEN DORY LANE have a pool?
No, 5509 GREEN DORY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5509 GREEN DORY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5509 GREEN DORY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 GREEN DORY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 GREEN DORY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

