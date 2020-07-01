5509 GREEN DORY LANE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Totally renovated gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath bright end unit townhouse in very desirable part of Columbia. Updates include new flooring throughout, New Kitchen with granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms and fixtures. Half bath on main levels. Great commuter location and convenient to downtown Columbia. This home has it all, and is tucked away in a quite community, yet is close to everything. An easy drive to Baltimore, DC and Annapolis. Minimum income required is $71,750 with a minimum 680 or better credit score.