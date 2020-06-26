5420 WHITE MANE

Eat in Kitchen w/slider to front private patio. Formal dining room opens do sunken Living room with Fireplace & sliding doors to back Patio. Roomy Master Bedroom with updated Baths. New Stove and Dishwasher to be installed. Carpets to be cleaned. Nice Cul-de-sac location. Available after June 25th
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
