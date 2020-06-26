All apartments in Columbia
5420 WHITE MANE

5420 White Mane · No Longer Available
Location

5420 White Mane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Eat in Kitchen w/slider to front private patio. Formal dining room opens do sunken Living room with Fireplace & sliding doors to back Patio. Roomy Master Bedroom with updated Baths. New Stove and Dishwasher to be installed. Carpets to be cleaned. Nice Cul-de-sac location. Available after June 25th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 WHITE MANE have any available units?
5420 WHITE MANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 WHITE MANE have?
Some of 5420 WHITE MANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 WHITE MANE currently offering any rent specials?
5420 WHITE MANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 WHITE MANE pet-friendly?
No, 5420 WHITE MANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5420 WHITE MANE offer parking?
No, 5420 WHITE MANE does not offer parking.
Does 5420 WHITE MANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 WHITE MANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 WHITE MANE have a pool?
No, 5420 WHITE MANE does not have a pool.
Does 5420 WHITE MANE have accessible units?
No, 5420 WHITE MANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 WHITE MANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 WHITE MANE has units with dishwashers.
