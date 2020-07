Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill business center game room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground shuffle board

Columbia has long been recognized as a great place to live the good life. Case in point: Money Magazine named Columbia the #1 place to live in 2016, not just in Maryland, but in the entire country. Our apartment homes are planned to get the royal treatment with a full-scale renovation including newly redesigned kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, new lighting and fixtures, and vinyl wood flooring in select homes. Connect with us to see what live is like at Alister Columbia.