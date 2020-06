Amenities

Freshly painted and all new carpet installed. Hardwood floors in LR, DR & Kitchen. Upgrade kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite countertops and new sink. Vaulted ceilings and fully fenced rear yard backing to woods and conservation area. Walkout lower level with large Family room with full bath so it could be used as a 4th Bedroom. Two car garage. No pets allowed.