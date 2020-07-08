All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:06 AM

5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY

5351 Smooth Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Downtown Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5351 Smooth Meadow Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, two full bath condo on ground level. All new stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, new water proof luxury vinyl flooring, patio, freshly painted throughout. All one level, no stairs to navigate. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 security deposit. No smokers. Utilities not included in rent. Tenants must have good references, good credit and renter's insurance. Credit check done through Smartmove, tenant pays $40 each directly to Smartmove. All adults over 18 must be on the lease. Great location near park with paths for running/walking, close to Columbia Mall, Wholefoods and commuter routes. Rental license Approved. Unit is fully available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have any available units?
5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have?
Some of 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY offer parking?
No, 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have a pool?
No, 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University