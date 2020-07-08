5351 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY

Amenities

Two bedroom, two full bath condo on ground level. All new stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, new water proof luxury vinyl flooring, patio, freshly painted throughout. All one level, no stairs to navigate. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 security deposit. No smokers. Utilities not included in rent. Tenants must have good references, good credit and renter's insurance. Credit check done through Smartmove, tenant pays $40 each directly to Smartmove. All adults over 18 must be on the lease. Great location near park with paths for running/walking, close to Columbia Mall, Wholefoods and commuter routes. Rental license Approved. Unit is fully available.